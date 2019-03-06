Butterfinger Cookies
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1 3/4 cup flour
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup crushed butterfingers
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, baking soda and salt, and set aside. With an electric mixer, beat sugar and butter until creamy. Beat in egg until just combined.
Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in crushed butterfingers by hand. Drop by slightly rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack.