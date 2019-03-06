Coconut Mauis
12 ounces raw sugar
12 ounces unsweetened coconut
1.5 ounces honey
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 ounces pastry flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 ounces egg whites
8 ounces melted chocolate
Mix all ingredients except chocolate in a large bowl until thoroughly blended. Heat over a double boiler while continuously mixing until batter reaches 120 degrees.
Remove from heat and partition. Round and flatten each portion to be roughly 1/2 inch thick. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown around the edges. Let cool, then drizzle with melted chocolate. If desired, sprinkle lightly with sea salt.