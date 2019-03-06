Try 3 months for $3

Coconut Mauis

12 ounces raw sugar

12 ounces unsweetened coconut

1.5 ounces honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

3/4 ounces pastry flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 ounces egg whites

8 ounces melted chocolate

Mix all ingredients except chocolate in a large bowl until thoroughly blended. Heat over a double boiler while continuously mixing until batter reaches 120 degrees.

Remove from heat and partition. Round and flatten each portion to be roughly 1/2 inch thick. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown around the edges. Let cool, then drizzle with melted chocolate. If desired, sprinkle lightly with sea salt. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments