Submitted by Karen Carr of Hornick, Iowa

2 large sweet onions

2 eggs

1 1/2 C. crushed corn flakes

2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. paprika

1/4 tsp. garlic salt

1/4 tsp. seasoned salt

Cut onions into half inch slices and separate into rings. In a shallow dish, whisk eggs. In another shallow dish combine the remaining ingredients. Dip onion rings into the egg and then cost with the corn flake mixture. Arrange rings in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.

