Submitted by Karen Carr of Hornick, Iowa
2 large sweet onions
2 eggs
1 1/2 C. crushed corn flakes
2 tsp. sugar
1 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. garlic salt
1/4 tsp. seasoned salt
Cut onions into half inch slices and separate into rings. In a shallow dish, whisk eggs. In another shallow dish combine the remaining ingredients. Dip onion rings into the egg and then cost with the corn flake mixture. Arrange rings in a single layer on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.