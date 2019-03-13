Submitted by Bertha Nelson of Sloan, Iowa
2 C. sugar
2 C. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tbsp. dry buttermilk
1 C. water
1/2 C. oil or 1 stick oleo
3-4 tbsp. cocoa
2 eggs
1/2 water
1 tsp. baking soda,
1 tsp. vanilla
Combine sugar, flour, salt, buttermilk and 1 C. water in a bowl. In a sauce pan combine oil or oleo and cocoa and bring to a boil. Pour over the mixture in the bowl. Beat the eggs and add 1/2 C. water, baking soda and vanilla to the bowl, mix well. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Pour ingredients in a 9-13 pan and bake for 30 minutes.