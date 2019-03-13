Try 3 months for $3

Submitted by Bertha Nelson of Sloan, Iowa

2 C. sugar

2 C. flour

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. dry buttermilk

1 C. water

1/2 C. oil or 1 stick oleo

3-4 tbsp. cocoa

2 eggs

1/2 water

1 tsp. baking soda,

1 tsp. vanilla

Combine sugar, flour, salt, buttermilk and 1 C. water in a bowl. In a sauce pan combine oil or oleo and cocoa and bring to a boil. Pour over the mixture in the bowl. Beat the eggs and add 1/2 C. water, baking soda and vanilla to the bowl, mix well. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Pour ingredients in a 9-13 pan and bake for 30 minutes.

