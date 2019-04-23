Submitted by Bertha Nelson of Sloan, Iowa.
3 C. shredded cabbage
1 - 8 oz. can pineapple tidbits; drained
1 C. diced apple; unpeeled
1/4 C. raisins
1/2 C. chopped celery
1/2 mayonnaise
Combine and toss all together until coated.
