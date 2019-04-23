{{featured_button_text}}

Submitted by Bertha Nelson of Sloan, Iowa.

3 C. shredded cabbage

1 - 8 oz. can pineapple tidbits; drained

1 C. diced apple; unpeeled

1/4 C. raisins

1/2 C. chopped celery

1/2 mayonnaise

Combine and toss all together until coated. 

