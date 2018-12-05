Try 1 month for 99¢

Submitted by Coleen Ahlers of Sheldon, Iowa

3/4 C. sugar

2 eggs

1/4 c. oil

3/4 C. pumpkin

1/4 C. water

1 1/2 C. flour

3.4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. cloves

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice.

1/2 C. Hershey Sea Salt Caramel chips

Mix the first five ingredients together in a bowl. Mix the remaining ingredient together in a bowl and add to the wet mixture. Then stir in the chips. Fill lined cupcakes tins 2/3 full. Bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments