Submitted by Coleen Ahlers of Sheldon, Iowa
3/4 C. sugar
2 eggs
1/4 c. oil
3/4 C. pumpkin
1/4 C. water
1 1/2 C. flour
3.4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. cloves
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice.
1/2 C. Hershey Sea Salt Caramel chips
Mix the first five ingredients together in a bowl. Mix the remaining ingredient together in a bowl and add to the wet mixture. Then stir in the chips. Fill lined cupcakes tins 2/3 full. Bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees.