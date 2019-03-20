Submitted by Diane Baker of Sioux City
2 C. cooked or rotisserie dark meat chicken; diced
1/2 C. celery; diced
1/4 C. onion; diced
2 Tbsp. virgin olive oil
8 oz. rigatoni pasta
1 can cheddar cheese soup
1/2 can cream of mushroom soup
8 oz. milk
1 tsp. oregano seasoning
1 tsp. fresh lemon zest
salt and pepper to taste
Pre-heat oven at 325 degrees. Cook pasta al dente according to directions. In a sauce pan heat olive oil on medium heat and add celery and onion. Saute until onion is clear and celery is wilted. Add chicken, oregano and zest. Blend and remove from heat. Thoroughly drain pasta. In a casserole dish mix soups and milk. Add chicken mixture and pasta. Blend. Add salt and pepper to taste. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until bubbly, Serve with lettuce salad and garlic bread.