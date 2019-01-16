Submitted by Charlene Schroeder of Wakefield, Neb.
1/2 lbs. bacon stripes; diced
1/4 C. grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 C. onion; chopped
1/4 C. green pepper; chopped
1 tube (16.3 oz.) large refrigerated biscuits
1/3 C. butter; melted
Cook bacon until crisp and drain. Combine cooled bacon, cheese, onion, green pepper. Cut biscuits into quarters and add to bacon mixture. Stir in butter and toss to coat. Transfer to a 10 inch greased pan. Bake bubble ring at 350 degrees until brown; about 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving platter.