Submitted by Julie Jinkinson of Sheldon, Iowa
1 tube of Crescent Rolls
6 oz. softened cream cheese
1/4 C. mayonnaise
1 C. chopped imitation cooked crab meat
2 chopped green onions
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/8 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lay the crescent foll dough out on the counter and pinch the pre-cut seams closed. Roll out the dough into an even rectangle and cut into 24 smaller squares. Mix the cream cheese, mayo, crab meat, green onion, cayenne pepper and salt in a bowl. Distribute the cheese and crab mixture evenly between the crescent roll squares. Overlap opposite corners of the dough over the mixture and pinch close. Place on a cookie sheet or baking stone and bake for 10 to 15 minuted or until golden brown.