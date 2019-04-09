Submitted by Ruth Burk of Denison, Iowa
1/4 C. tomato juice
1 egg; well beaten
1 - 7 1/2 oz. can crab meat; flaked and cartilage removed to equal 1 C.
1/2 C. dry fine bread crumbs
1 Tbsp. parsley
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Dash of pepper
9 slices of bacon; cut in half
Mix tomato juice and egg. Add crab, bread crumbs, parsley, lemon juice, salt, Worcestershire sauce and pepper. Mix well. Roll into 18 fingers two inches long. Wrap each roll with 1/2 slice of bacon and fasten with a toothpick. Broil five inches from heat for 10 minutes. Turn often to brown evenly.