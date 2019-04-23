Submitted by Ronnie Allen of Onawa, Iowa.
1 - 20 oz. can crushed pineapple with juice
1 - 8 oz. pkg. raspberry jello
1 C. cranberry sauce
2/3 C. walnut pieces
1 apple; chopped
Drain pineapple, reserving the juice. Add water to the juice to make 2 1/2 C. Pour into a saucepan and bring to a boil. In a large bowl mix jello and juice mixture stirring for two minutes until dissolved. Stir in pineapple, cranberry sauce, nuts and apple. Spoon into 24 paper-lined muffin cups. Refrigerate for 2 and a half hours until firm. Remove paper liners.