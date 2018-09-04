Submitted by Kathy Allen of Sergeant Bluff
7 medium potatoes; peeled and cubed
2 celery ribs; diced
1 medium onion; chopped
1 quart water
4 tsp. chicken bouillon granules
1/4 C. butter
1/4 C. all purpose flour
2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1 quart milk
sour cream and shredded cheese; optional
In a dutch oven or sup pot combine potatoes, celery, onion, water, and bouillon; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes until potatoes are tender. Place half of the potato mixture in a blender, cover and puree. Repeat with the rest of the potato mixture. Set aside. In the same pot; melt butter. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until smooth, gradually add in the milk and bring to a boil. Boil and stir for 2 minutes. Return potato puree to the pot and heat through. Garnish with sour cream and cheese.