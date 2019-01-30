Submitted by Dick Jepsen of Denison, Iowa
2 qts chicken broth
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. garlic powder
8 C. loosely packed dandelion greens (can substitute fresh spinach)
1 lb. mixed ground meat; beef, veal or pork
1 egg
3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan
2 Tbsp. sour cream
2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
In a large pan, combine broth, oregano, basil, and garlic powder and bring to a boil. Add dandelion greens and cook 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the rest of the ingredients and shape into half inch meatballs. Add to soup and cook over a medium low heat for 10 minutes until meatballs are done. Serve while hot.