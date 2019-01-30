Try 1 month for 99¢

Submitted by Dick Jepsen of Denison, Iowa

2 qts chicken broth

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

1 tsp. garlic powder

8 C. loosely packed dandelion greens (can substitute fresh spinach)

1 lb. mixed ground meat; beef, veal or pork

1 egg

3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan

2 Tbsp. sour cream

2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

In a large pan, combine broth, oregano, basil, and garlic powder and bring to a boil. Add dandelion greens and cook 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the rest of the ingredients and shape into half inch meatballs. Add to soup and cook over a medium low heat for 10 minutes until meatballs are done. Serve while hot.

