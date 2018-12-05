Submitted by Karen Carr of Hornick, Iowa
3 C. sifted flour
1 tsp. salt
1 C. shortening
1 egg yolk, beaten
1 C. crushed corn flakes
8 large apples, pared and sliced (8 C.)
1 C. sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 egg white, beaten until stiff
1 C. sifted confectioners sugar
3 Tbsp. water
1 tsp. vanilla
Sift together flour and salt into a bowl. Cut in shortening until crumbly. Add enough milk to egg yolk to make 1/2 C. Add to flour mixture; mix until moistened. Divide dough in almost half. Roll out larger half and place in a 15 1/2 x 10 1/2 x 1 jelly roll pan. Press up on the sides of the pan. Sprinkle with corn flakes. Arrange apples slices over corn flakes. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples. Roll out other half of dough to fit the top. Make vents in top. Moisten edges of dough with water and seal/ Spread egg white over crust. Bake at 375 degrees for one hour or until golden. Combine confectioners sugar, water and vanilla; mix well. spread on bars while warm.