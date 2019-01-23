Try 1 month for 99¢

Submitted by Kay Econ of Sioux City

1 pkg. (24 oz.) hash browns or O'Brien Potatoes

12 oz. Italian sausage; cooked and drained

1 green pepper; chopped

1 C. onion; chopped

Combine the above ingredients and place in a large skillet which has been prepared with vegetable oil. Cook until hash browns are lightly browned and vegetables are softened. Place in a 9x13 pan which has been sprayed with Pam. Allow to cool for about 15 minutes in the refrigerator.

In the meantime combine the following:

5 eggs

1 1/4 C. sour cream

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. chili powder

Mix well and pour over hash brown mixture. Bake in a preheated 350 degrees oven for 1 1/2 hours. Ten minutes before removing; sprinkle the bake with 1 C. Mexican cheese. May serve with salsa.

