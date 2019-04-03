Submitted by Jean Goslinga of Orange City, Iowa

3 egg yolks; save egg white for meringue

3/4 C. sugar

2 Tbsp. four

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 large can Carnation milk

1 1/2 Tbsp. vinegar

1 C. raisins

1 pie crust

Mix eggs, sugar, flour, cinnamon, milk in a double boiler. Add vinegar and raisins. Cook until thick. Pour into a baked pie crust.

Meringue

3 egg whites

1 Tbsp. cold water

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

4 Tbsp. sugar

Bet egg white and water until foamy. Add the cream of tartar. Beat until stiff peaks form then add sugar slowly. Cover pie and bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes.

