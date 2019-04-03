Submitted by Darlus McWilliams of Norfolk, Neb.

3/4 C. butter or margarine

2 C. sugar

3 eggs

2 C. diced or minced green tomatoes

1 C. walnuts; chopped

2 tsp. orange flavoring

2 tsp. vanilla flavoring

2 1/2 C. flour

1/2 C. cocoa

2 1/2 tsp. soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 C. milk

Cream butter/margarine and sugar. Then beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in green tomatoes, walnuts and flavorings. Combine dry ingredients and add alternating with the milk. Pour batter into a greased and floured 10 inch tube pan or bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until done. Cool in pan for 15 minutes and place on a cake plate and frost.

