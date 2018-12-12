Submitted by Joyce Foster of McCook Lake, S.D.
2 prepared pie crust
4 medium size Granny Smith apples; peeled and sliced
1 C. raw cranberries
1/2 C. golden raisins
1/2 C. chopped nuts
1 C. sugar
2/3 C. brown sugar
4 Tbsp. flour
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1 Tbsp. butter
vanilla
Mix all ingredients together, except the butter. Pour into one of the pie crust and dot with butter. Place second crust on top. Sprinkle with a mixture of 1 Tbsp. sugar, and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 45 minutes.