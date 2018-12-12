Try 1 month for 99¢

Submitted by Joyce Foster of McCook Lake, S.D.

2 prepared pie crust

4 medium size Granny Smith apples; peeled and sliced

1 C. raw cranberries

1/2 C. golden raisins

1/2 C. chopped nuts

1 C. sugar

2/3 C. brown sugar

4 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1 Tbsp. butter

vanilla

Mix all ingredients together, except the butter. Pour into one of the pie crust and dot with butter. Place second crust on top. Sprinkle with a mixture of 1 Tbsp. sugar, and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon. Bake at 400 degrees for approximately 45 minutes.

