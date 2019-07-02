Submitted by Adeline Otto of Alta, Iowa
3 to 4 C. rhubarb; cut
1 1/2 C. sugar
1/2 C. shortening
1 C. additional sugar
1 3/4 C. sifted flour
3 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 C. milk
Grease a 8x12 glass baking dish and put rhubarb in it. Sprinkle with rhubarb with the 1 1/2 C. sugar and arrange the marshmallows over the top (12 large marshmallows cut in small pieces maybe used). Cream shortening and additional sugar. Add dry ingredients, milk and vanilla (No Eggs).
Mix, making a very stiff dough. Drop dough by spoonfuls on rhubarb and spread out evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until golden brown. Serve hot or cold, plain, milk or whipped cream.