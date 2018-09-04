Submitted by Rose Inman of Sioux City
1 - 32 oz. box of chicken broth
1 - 16 oz. jar of Newman's medium salsa
1 - 8 oz. jar or can or corn; drained
1 can of cannelline beans; drained
1 small can of chopped green chilis; slightly drained
1 tsp. cummin
salt and pepper to taste
1 rotisserie chicken; shredded
Pour salsa into the bottom of cooking pot. Add chilis. Cook on low for 3 to 5 minutes. Add chicken, beans, corn and spices. Cook over a medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. You can top with sour cream and/or tortilla chips.