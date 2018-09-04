Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Submitted by Rose Inman of Sioux City

1 - 32 oz. box of chicken broth

1 - 16 oz. jar of Newman's medium salsa

1 - 8 oz. jar or can or corn; drained

1 can of cannelline beans; drained

1 small can of chopped green chilis; slightly drained

1 tsp. cummin

salt and pepper to taste

1 rotisserie chicken; shredded

Pour salsa into the bottom of cooking pot. Add chilis. Cook on low for 3 to 5 minutes. Add chicken, beans, corn and spices. Cook over a medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. You can top with sour cream and/or tortilla chips.

