Submitted by Ginni Wilhelm of Sioux City
2 cucumbers; sliced
1 1/2 onions; sliced
1/2 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. sugar
1/2 C. mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. vinegar
Combine all ingredients and stir. Let stand to two hours before serving.
Submitted by Ginni Wilhelm of Sioux City
2 cucumbers; sliced
1 1/2 onions; sliced
1/2 tsp. salt
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
2 Tbsp. sugar
1/2 C. mayonnaise
2 Tbsp. vinegar
Combine all ingredients and stir. Let stand to two hours before serving.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.