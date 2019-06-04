{{featured_button_text}}

Submitted by Ginni Wilhelm of Sioux City

2 cucumbers; sliced

1 1/2 onions; sliced

1/2 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 C. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. vinegar

Combine all ingredients and stir. Let stand to two hours before serving.

