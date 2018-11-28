Submitted by Adeline Otto of Alta, Iowa
1 C. shortening
2 C. brown sugar; firmly packed
2 eggs
1 C. strong coffee
3 1/2 C. sifted flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp. cloves
1/2 tsp. salt
1 C. stewed raisins; drain and cool
1 tsp. vanilla
Cream sugar and shortening. Add eggs and blend. Mix baking powder, soda, salt, cinnamon and cloves in small amount of flour and add to the creamed ingredients, then add vanilla. Add remaining flour alternating with coffee and blend well. Stir in raisins. Drop by teaspoon on baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until brown.