Submitted by Steve Welte of Anthon, Iowa
3 C. oatmeal
1/4 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
2 sticks melted butter
1 Can sweetened condensed milk
1 C. brown sugar
1/2 C. corn syrup
1 stick butter
1/2 C. cream
1/2 tsp. salt
1 C. or more crushed peanuts
6 Hershey bars or 1 bag milk chocolate chips
Preheat oven at 350 degrees. Mix the first four ingredients together and press into sprayed 9 x 13 pan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. When the center is just set. Place the next six ingredients in a heavy sauce pan and cook to 230 to 236 degrees, stirring often. Stir a lot at the end. Do not scorch. Pour liquid mixture over the cool layer and spread evenly. Place milk chocolate over the top evenly. Let sit long enough to melt the chocolate and spread evenly. Cool completely. Eat chilled or room temperature.