Submitted by Karen Carr of Hornick, Iowa
Crust:
2 C. flour
1/4 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 C. butter
6 to 8 Tbsp. water
Cut in butter into flour and sugar until crumbly. Mix in water until four is moistened. Press or roll pastry into a 14 inch circle on a cookie sheet. Form a 2 inch rim around the edge. Prick bottom of pastry. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes.
Filling:
6 plums (3 C.) sliced thin
1/2 C. firmly packed brown sugar
1 Tbsp. orange juice
2 tsp. grated orange peel
Powdered sugar
Arrange plums in a pinwheel fashion on pastry. Stir together brown sugar, orange juice and orange peel. Drizzle over plums. Continue to bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.