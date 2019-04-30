{{featured_button_text}}

Submitted by Ted Levitsky of Sioux City

1 lbs. ground beef

1/4 C. uncooked long grain rice

1 slightly beaten egg

1 Tbsp. snipped parsley

2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

1/2 tsp. salt

Dash of pepper

1 - 10 3/4 oz. can condensed tomato soup.

1/2 C. water

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Combine beef, rice, egg, parsley, onion, salt pepper and 1/4 C. tomato soup. Mix thoroughly and shaped into about 20 balls and place in skillet. Mix remaining soup, water and Worcestershire in a sauce pan. Pour over meatballs and bring to a boil. reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 40 minutes, stirring often.

