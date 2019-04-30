Submitted by Ted Levitsky of Sioux City
1 lbs. ground beef
1/4 C. uncooked long grain rice
1 slightly beaten egg
1 Tbsp. snipped parsley
2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion
1/2 tsp. salt
Dash of pepper
1 - 10 3/4 oz. can condensed tomato soup.
1/2 C. water
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
Combine beef, rice, egg, parsley, onion, salt pepper and 1/4 C. tomato soup. Mix thoroughly and shaped into about 20 balls and place in skillet. Mix remaining soup, water and Worcestershire in a sauce pan. Pour over meatballs and bring to a boil. reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 40 minutes, stirring often.