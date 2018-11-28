Submitted by Anita Harrington of Sioux City
1 C. butter or margarine; softened
3/4 C. packed brown sugar
3/4 C. sugar
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 C. flour
1 C. quick cooking oats
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 C. canned pumpkin
1 1/2 C. semi sweet chocolate chips.
Cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, oats, baking soda, and cinnamon. Stir into creamed mixture alternating with the pumpkin. Fold in chocolate chips. Drop by tablespoon onto a greased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 13 minutes or until lightly browned.