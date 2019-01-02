Submitted by Rose Inman of Sioux City
4 medium red potatoes; cut into wedges
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 1/2 tsp. minced fresh rosemary or 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary crushed
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. pepper
Place potatoes in a large bowl and sprinkle with oil, rosemary, garlic powder and pepper. Toss to coat. Place potatoes on a baking sheet coated with non-stick cooking spray. Cover and bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Turn and baked uncovered for 20 minutes more, but checked earlier not to over brown.