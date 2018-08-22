Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Submitted by Dorothy Mernin of Newell, Iowa

1 C. sliced onion, pulled apart

1 C. diced celery

1 green pepper diced (optional)

8 C. sliced cucumber, unpeeled

1 1/2 tsp. pickling salt

2 C. sugar

1 C. dark vinegar

1 tsp dry mustard

1 tsp celery salt

Sprinkle salt over first four ingredients and mix well. Let stand for 2 hours or more; drain well. While cucumbers are in the salt; mix the last four ingredients in a large measuring cup and stir frequently so sugar will dissolve. After cukes are drained, pour last mixture over and mix well. Keep in the refrigerator.

