Submitted by Dorothy Mernin of Newell, Iowa
1 C. sliced onion, pulled apart
1 C. diced celery
1 green pepper diced (optional)
8 C. sliced cucumber, unpeeled
1 1/2 tsp. pickling salt
2 C. sugar
1 C. dark vinegar
1 tsp dry mustard
1 tsp celery salt
Sprinkle salt over first four ingredients and mix well. Let stand for 2 hours or more; drain well. While cucumbers are in the salt; mix the last four ingredients in a large measuring cup and stir frequently so sugar will dissolve. After cukes are drained, pour last mixture over and mix well. Keep in the refrigerator.