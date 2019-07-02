Submitted by Carolyn Saugstad of Alcester, S.D.
Crust:
1 1/2 C. oatmeal
1 1/2 C. flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 C. shortening (Crisco is best)
1/2 C. coconut
1 C. brown sugar
Mix the ingredients together until crumbly. Pat half the mixture into a 9x13 pan.
Filling:
3 C. rhubarb; cut up
1 1/2 C. sugar
2 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 C. water
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. almond flavoring
A few drops of red food coloring for color
Dissolve the cornstarch in cold water. Mix this with the rest of the ingredients and cook together until it thickens. Add the food coloring, mixing well. Pour filling over the crust. Pit remaining crust mixture on the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. These are very good warm with vanilla ice cream.