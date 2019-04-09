{{featured_button_text}}

Submitted by Ronnie Allen of Onawa, Iowa

1 1/2 C. brown sugar

2/3 C. oleo

1 C. sour milk

1 egg

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

1 tsp. vanilla

2 1/2 to 3 C. chopped rhubarb

2 1/2 C. flour

1/2 C. nuts (optional)

Stir first four ingredients together. Add flour, salt, soda and mix well. Add vanilla, rhubarb, and nuts and mix well. Put into two well greased bread pans.

Topping

2 Tbsp. oleo; melted

1/2 C. sugar

2 Tbsp. cinnamon

Spread melted oleo over the bread. Mix the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the bread. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

