Submitted by Ronnie Allen of Onawa, Iowa
1 1/2 C. brown sugar
2/3 C. oleo
1 C. sour milk
1 egg
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. vanilla
2 1/2 to 3 C. chopped rhubarb
2 1/2 C. flour
1/2 C. nuts (optional)
Stir first four ingredients together. Add flour, salt, soda and mix well. Add vanilla, rhubarb, and nuts and mix well. Put into two well greased bread pans.
Topping
2 Tbsp. oleo; melted
1/2 C. sugar
2 Tbsp. cinnamon
Spread melted oleo over the bread. Mix the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the bread. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.