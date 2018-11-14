Submitted by Phyllis Nickolisen of Moville, Iowa
8 C. crusty country bread; cut or torn
1 1/2 lbs. bulk pork sausage
1/4 C. unsalted butter
1 C. chopped onion
3 stalks celery; sliced 1/4 inch
4 cloves garlic; minced
1 C. dried cranberries
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage or 1 Tbsp. dried sage crushed
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme or 2 tsp. dried thyme crushed
1 1/2 to 2 C. reduced sodium chicken broth
Position oven rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat at 375 degrees. Spread bread in a shallow baking pan. Bake about 20 minutes or until bread is dry and light golden color. In a large skillet, cook sausage over a medium heat until no longer pink. Stir to break up the meat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a very large bowl. Reserve the drippings in skillet.
Add butter to drippings in the skillet and add onion and cook abut 7 minutes until softened. Scraping up browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Add celery and garlic, cook and stir for 2 minutes more and transfer to the bowl with the sausage. Stir in bread, cranberries, sage, thyme, and 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt and black pepper.
Butter a 3 qt. baking dish. Transfer to baking dish, drizzle with broth. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minuted. Uncover and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the bread is golden and the stuffing is heated through. Stir before serving.