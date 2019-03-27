Try 3 months for $3

Submitted by Dee Sommervold of Akron, Iowa

8 oz. uncooked spaghetti

1 lbs. ground beef

1 small onion; chopped

26 oz. spaghetti sauce

1/4 C. butter

1/4 C. flour

12 oz. evaporated milk

1/2 C. grated parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

2 C. shredded cheddar cheese

Cook and drain pasta. Brown ground beef and onion and drain. Combine meat, spaghetti sauce and pasta and set aside. Make cream sauce with butter, flour, and evaporated milk and add parmesan, salt and pepper. Pour half of meat mixture in a 13x9 pan. Then top with with parmesan sauce and sprinkle with 1 C. cheddar cheese. Top with remaining heat mixture and add remaining cheddar. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.

