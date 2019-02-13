Submitted by Bob Bunkers of Sioux City
1 pkg. 10 oz. frozen sliced strawberries; thawed
1 C. boiling water
1 pkg. 3 oz. strawberry flavored gelatin
1 C. Cool Whip
3 strawberries
Drain strawberries and reserve the syrup. In a bowl, pour boiling water over gelatin, stirring until dissolved. Add enough cold water to the reserved syrup to measure 1 C.; stir into dissolved gelatin. Chill until almost set. In a chilled bowl, beat the cream until stiff. Beat gelatin until foamy. Fold gelatin and strawberries into whipped cream. Pour into 1 quart mold or individual molds. Chill until firm. Unmold and put Cool Whip onto the middle and garnish with a fresh strawberry.