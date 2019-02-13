Try 1 month for 99¢

Submitted by Bob Bunkers of Sioux City

1 pkg. 10 oz. frozen sliced strawberries; thawed

1 C. boiling water

1 pkg. 3 oz. strawberry flavored gelatin

1 C. Cool Whip

3 strawberries

Drain strawberries and reserve the syrup. In a bowl, pour boiling water over gelatin, stirring until dissolved. Add enough cold water to the reserved syrup to measure 1 C.; stir into dissolved gelatin. Chill until almost set. In a chilled bowl, beat the cream until stiff. Beat gelatin until foamy. Fold gelatin and strawberries into whipped cream. Pour into 1 quart mold or individual molds. Chill until firm. Unmold and put Cool Whip onto the middle and garnish with a fresh strawberry.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments