Submitted by Ronnie Allen of Onawa, Iowa

1 - 14 oz. pkg. macaroni cheese dinner

1 lbs. ground beef

1 - 1 1/4 oz. pkg. taco seasoning

3/4 C. water

3/4 C. sour cream

1 1/2 C. shredded cheese; divided

1 C. thick and chunky salsa

Prepare macaroni and cheese dinner. Brown the ground beef and drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water to ground beef. Simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream into the prepared mac dinner. Spoon half of the dinner mixture into 8 inch square baking dish. Top with a layer of meat mixture and 1 C. shredded cheese. Add the rest of the mac dinner mix  and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Top with salsa and remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

