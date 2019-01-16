Submitted by Ronnie Allen of Onawa, Iowa
1 - 14 oz. pkg. macaroni cheese dinner
1 lbs. ground beef
1 - 1 1/4 oz. pkg. taco seasoning
3/4 C. water
3/4 C. sour cream
1 1/2 C. shredded cheese; divided
1 C. thick and chunky salsa
Prepare macaroni and cheese dinner. Brown the ground beef and drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water to ground beef. Simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream into the prepared mac dinner. Spoon half of the dinner mixture into 8 inch square baking dish. Top with a layer of meat mixture and 1 C. shredded cheese. Add the rest of the mac dinner mix and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Top with salsa and remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.