Submitted by Bob Bunkers of Sioux City
1 lbs. ground beef
3 large onions; sliced
1 large green pepper; chopped
1 can (1 lbs.) tomatoes
1/2 C. uncooked regular rice
1-2 tsp. chili powder
2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook and stir ground beef until light brown and drain. Add onions and green pepper. Cook and stir until tender. Stir in tomatoes, rice, chili powder, salt and pepper; heat through. Pour into an ungreased 2 quart casserole. Cover and bake for one hour.