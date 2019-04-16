Submitted by Tony Dottavio of Sioux City
1/4 C. extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic; peeled and sliced
1 pepperoncini; crumbled
2 tsp. dried oregano; preferably imported Italian
10 canned tomatoes (about 1 28-oz. can)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Place oil, garlic, pepperoncini and oregano in a large high-sided skillet. Turn the heat to medium high and cook until the garlic becomes fragrant and just begins to color, a couple of minutes or so. Add the canned tomatoes in a single layer, breaking them into the pan with your hands. Season with a little salt and pepper. Fry the tomatoes, adjusting the heat if the pan get too hot and stirring occasionally until the tomatoes soften, about 10 minutes. Simmer the sauce, breaking up the pieces of tomato with a fork. Cook until the liquid evaporates and the sauce concentrates, about 5 minutes longer. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.