Submitted by Karon Vavra of Homer, Neb.
Cake:
2 C. flour
1 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking powder
1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding
4 eggs
1 pkg/ instant coconut pudding
3/4 C. oil
1 C. water
1 tsp. vanilla
Topping:
1 1/2 C. brown sugar
1 C. nuts; chopped fine
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix topping ingredients together and set aside. Put cake ingredients in a bowl; mix batter well. Grease a 9x13 inch pan. Put a layer of cake batter in pan and half the topping. Add a layer of cake batter and the rest of the topping mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until done. Do not over bake.