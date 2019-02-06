Try 1 month for 99¢

Submitted by Karon Vavra of Homer, Neb.

Cake:

2 C. flour

1 C. sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding

4 eggs

1 pkg/ instant coconut pudding

3/4 C. oil

1 C. water

1 tsp. vanilla

Topping:

1 1/2 C. brown sugar

1 C. nuts; chopped fine

1 tsp. vanilla

Mix topping ingredients together and set aside. Put cake ingredients in a bowl; mix batter well. Grease a 9x13 inch pan. Put a layer of cake batter in pan and half the topping. Add a layer of cake batter and the rest of the topping mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until done. Do not over bake.

