Try 1 month for 99¢

Submitted by Karon Vavra of Homer, Neb.

2 C. grated zucchini

1 1/2 C. sugar

1/2 C. vegetable oil

2 tsp. vanilla

1/4 C. cocoa

2 C. flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1/2 C. nuts

Frosting

1 1/2 C. sugar

6 Tbsp. margarine

6 Tbsp. milk

1/2 C. chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla or walnut flavoring

Combine the first four ingredients. Blend well. Add dry ingredients. Mix well. Add nuts. Grease and flour a 9x13 pan. Add batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or when done. For frosting: mix all ingredients. Boil for one minute. Remove from heat and add chocolate chips and flavoring. Beat well. Pour on warm brownies.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments