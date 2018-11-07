Submitted by Karon Vavra of Homer, Neb.
2 C. grated zucchini
1 1/2 C. sugar
1/2 C. vegetable oil
2 tsp. vanilla
1/4 C. cocoa
2 C. flour
1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1/2 C. nuts
Frosting
1 1/2 C. sugar
6 Tbsp. margarine
6 Tbsp. milk
1/2 C. chocolate chips
1 tsp. vanilla or walnut flavoring
Combine the first four ingredients. Blend well. Add dry ingredients. Mix well. Add nuts. Grease and flour a 9x13 pan. Add batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or when done. For frosting: mix all ingredients. Boil for one minute. Remove from heat and add chocolate chips and flavoring. Beat well. Pour on warm brownies.