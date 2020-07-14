Sabor serves up authentic Puerto Rican fare at Southern Hills Mall

Want a breakfast dish that is delicious morning, noon or night? Try Sabor's Revoltillo de Huevos, which is scrambled eggs done the Caribbean way with fresh ingredients and exotic spices.

Who knows? The Revoltillo may even have some plantains served with it. After all, this starchy, banana-like fruit is one of the most common ingredients in Puerto Rican cuisine.

The plantain is certainly the star of the show when it come to Sabor's signature Monfongo, which is only available on the weekends.

Served with a broth-y soup, Monfongo is deep-fried plantains which have been mashed into a ball and given a meaty center. Think of it as matzo ball soup with a Caribbean kick.

Even better is El Boricua, which is a succulent, Puerto Rican-style burger. What makes it Puerto Rican? It isn't served in a bun. Instead, the all-beef patty is served between two, fried green plantains (tostones).

Think of it as having fewer carbs but more flavor.

You won't believe your eyes once you take a gander at Sabor's Tripleta sandwich. It contains three meats (chicken, bacon and ham), lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, ketchup and potato chips, that is also served between two pieces of plantains.