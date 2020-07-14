You are the owner of this article.
Sabor serves up authentic Puerto Rican fare at Southern Hills Mall
Sabor serves up authentic Puerto Rican fare at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY -- Standing behind a counter at Southern Hills Mall's Food Court, Sabor Puerto Rican Food owner Jose Ortiz patiently answered a customer's food-related question.

"Sioux City is only one of two cities in Iowa to have a Puerto Rican restaurant," he said at the eatery which opened less than two weeks ago. "I knew people would be curious."

So, what's the first question customers ask? According to Ortiz, people are curious about how Puerto Rican food differs from Mexican food. 

Outside of a few common ingredients and some superficial similarities, the two cuisines are quite different.

Sabor Puerto Rico Food

Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, prepares authentic food that is popular in his native Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. 

An unincorporated territory of the United States, Puerto Rico is located about 1,000 miles southeast of Miami. Traditional Puerto Rican cuisine has its roots in the cooking cultures of Spain, Africa and, especially, the Caribbean.   

Another unique thing about Puerto Rican cuisine: it has the best rice in the world!

Unlike Mexican rice, which is made with white rice, tomatoes and onions, Sabor's rice has everything from onions, garlic and peppers to beans and, wait for it, even bacon! 

Sabor Puerto Rico Food

Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, shows off a Tripleta Sandwich with chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ketchup, and potato chips at his new restaurant in the Southern Hills Mall.

"Yes, bacon gives it a nice flavor," Oritz said.

Indeed, the savory rice goes well with Chicharronnes de Pollo, which is super-crispy chicken fried with lime juice, olive oil, vinegar and flour. 

Want a breakfast dish that is delicious morning, noon or night? Try Sabor's Revoltillo de Huevos, which is scrambled eggs done the Caribbean way with fresh ingredients and exotic spices. 

Who knows? The Revoltillo may even have some plantains served with it. After all, this starchy, banana-like fruit is one of the most common ingredients in Puerto Rican cuisine.

The plantain is certainly the star of the show when it come to Sabor's signature Monfongo, which is only available on the weekends.

Sabor Puerto Rico Food

Jose Ortiz, owner of Sabor Puerto Rican Food, shows off a Tripleta Sandwich with chicken, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, catchup, and potato chips at his new restaurant in the Southern Hills Mall.

Served with a broth-y soup, Monfongo is deep-fried plantains which have  been mashed into a ball and given a meaty center. Think of it as matzo ball soup with a Caribbean kick.

Even better is El Boricua, which is a succulent, Puerto Rican-style burger. What makes it Puerto Rican? It isn't served in a bun. Instead, the all-beef patty is served between two, fried green plantains (tostones).

Think of it as having fewer carbs but more flavor.

You won't believe your eyes once you take a gander at Sabor's Tripleta sandwich. It contains three meats (chicken, bacon and ham), lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, ketchup and potato chips, that is also served between two pieces of plantains.

Sabor Puerto Rico Food

Sabor Puerto Rico Food just opened on July 3, 2020 in the Southern Hills Mall.

Can't get enough plantain? Well, Sabor uses sweet ones as desserts and green ones as deep-fried chips.

"We use a lot of plantains as well as a lot of potatoes," Ortiz said. "This is typical of Puerto Rican food."

A native of Vegan Baja, which is located on the coast of north central Puerto Rico, Ortiz moved to Sioux City more than four years ago.

"I like Sioux City in the summer," he said. "I do not like the winters."

Sabor Puerto Rico Food

Sabor Puerto Rican Foods' Jesus Bojorquez holds a plate of fried appetizers at the restaurant that opened less than two weeks ago at Sioux City's Southern Hills Mall.

Ortiz does like explaining Sabor's menu items, which include a strong espresso drink called Cafe Cafe Corta'o, an assortment of soft drinks and a non-alcoholic beverage called Malta, which is brewed like beer but has a thicker, more caramel-like flavor than Coke.

"Malta tastes great with Puerto Rican food," Ortiz said. 

Know what else tastes great with Puerto Rican food? More Puerto Rican food.

"People always like trying new foods," Ortiz said. "We are quite happy to be able to serve the foods that we love to people in Sioux City."  

If you go

WHAT: Sabor Puerto Rican Food

WHEN: 11 am. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: Southern Hills Mall

ONLINE: Find on Facebook at Facebook.com/SABOR-puertorrican-food-109217980674467

