You read that right. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Scooter's Coffee will attempt to make it into the Guinness World Records with the world's largest cake ball.
Scooter's attempt will be made from 690 pounds of dough, 150 pounds of buttercream frosting and 50 birthday sprinkles. The current record is 628 pounds and is held by the Sheffield Wednesday Football Club in Sheffield, England.
The Scooter's cake ball will be baked from scratch at Harvest Roasting in Omaha. It will be assembled, unveiled and judged by Guinness on Wednesday during Scooter's annual Grow Conference at CHI Health Center Omaha. The conference is being held Monday through Thursday.
The cake ball, which must be consumed or donated following the judging, will be served to conference attendees at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Any remaining slices of the cake ball will then be donated to Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue in Omaha.
Nebraska in the Guinness Book of World Records
Longest Pinewood Derby track
Largest car bumper sticker collection
The largest collection of car bumper stickers is owned by Bill Heermann of Lincoln, who has collected 4,131 since 1984. Bill began his bumper sticker collection in 1984 when he was in the eighth grade. Bill was on his way to Eagle Scouts when he was handed a number of stickers from passers-by. He was hooked on collecting from that point forward.
Largest ice cream sandwich
Largest advertising poster
Longest fungal mycelium boat
Longest line of tacos
Largest glazed geodesic dome and indoor desert
Record-setting American flag
On May 27, 2017, Omaha Westside graduate John Lang led a group of hundreds of volunteers in building a gigantic flag that broke a Guinness Book record.
The 60-foot by 30-foot flag was made from MegaConstrux bricks. At 1,813.52 square feet, it broke the previous record of 1,687.78 by 125.74 square feet.
Largest collection of 'The Muppets' memorabilia
Largest nocturnal zoo exhibit
Largest rail freight yard
Longest marathon square dance calling
Dale F Muehlmeier called for 28 hours for the American Cancer Society at a Wal-Mart parking lot in Norfolk in May 2000.