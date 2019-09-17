SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino executive chef Sean Rodney may have discovered a way to make the campfire classic, S'mores, even more decadent.
He drizzled chocolate sauce over a bed of maple graham crackers that is made with house-made marshmallow that's been spiked with bacon.
Similarly, Rodney deep-fried a batch of doughnut holes, glazing them with maple and whiskey before topping them with a candied bacon crown.
Hmm, we're seeing a pattern going on. If you think Rodney has bacon on the brain, you'd be correct.
Not only is bacon a salty and smokey contrast to sweet treats, it is the star of the show at Siouxland Habitat for Humanity's sixth annual Baconfest, which is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock's Battery Park, 111 Third St.
A fundraiser that helps provide safe, decent and affordable houses to Siouxland families, Baconfest features music, a pig petting zoo, tailgating games and, more important, an opportunity to sample some bacon-y creations.
"Bacon brings out the inventor in me," Rodney, one of this year's Baconfest vendors, explained. "I love seeing how many ways I can introduce it into dishes."
In addition to the aforementioned desserts, he will also be making pork and bacon carnitas, slow-braised pork belly topped with peppered bacon jam, a bacon Bloody Mary and a root beer float made complete with a strip of maple cinnamon bacon.
Um, what was that last one again?
"There is something about root beer, ice cream and bacon that just seemed to naturally go together," Rodney said.
Well, we'll just have to take his word on that, but new Siouxland Habitat for Humanity executive director Fred Hexum is already intrigued.
"Out of all of the Baconfest creations, the root beer float captured my imagination," said Hexum, who recently assumed the role of Habitat's head honcho following a decade as KCAU-TV's chief meteorologist. "It might be really good."
However, he will also likely be chowing down on other entries that include Bernatello's Brew Pub Pizza; Fleet Farm's rum-glazed bacon with pineapple; Seaboard Triumph Foods' bacon chili bar; The Knights of Columbus Council 5660's bacon-wrapped smokies and pepper poppers; New Life in Christ's bacon and grits; Lila Mae's House's Bacon Nachos; LMEliason Family Foundation's Goji Bacon Pepper Jam Wings; the Quota Club's chocolate-covered bacon strips; Siouxland Optimist Club's bacon cheeseburger soup and bacon jalapeno muffins; Siouxland Stars 13U's bacon mac and cheese; and Fries on the Fly's bacon egg rolls.
For those of you who have a sweet tooth that can only be satisfied by something porcine, Sweet Treats by K&B will be dishing out bacon ice cream while Sugar Shack Bakery will be giving a pig's tail twist on a whole host of bacon-y baked goods.
Hexum sees sweet success in spite of the smoky meats.
"Bacon is one of those universal things that everyone loves whatever their age," he said. "As soon as you smell bacon, you know the food's going to be good."
Still, Hexum admitted he is not much of a cook nor is he known for eating vast quantities of bacon.
"Nah, there are plenty of other people who are more creative in the kitchen that I am," he said. "And I'm sure there are people with bigger appetites than mine."
That includes Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Rodney, who loves experimenting with bacon.
"My staff and I are always perfecting recipes," he said. "Plus we're also taste testing what we make."