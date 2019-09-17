If you go

WHAT: Siouxland Habitat for Humanity's sixth annual Baconfest, presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St.

THINGS TO DO: Listen to music, visit a pig-petting zoo, play tailgating games, enter a bacon-eating contest and sample unique bacon treats from 14 different Siouxland vendors.

COST: $5 for advance at scjtix.com or at Habitat's ReStore, 1150 Tri View Ave. $7 at the gate, with kids under age five getting in for free. "Bacon Bucks" -- to sample bacon treats -- may be purchased at the festival.