Sioux City cafe allows diners to 'feed it forward'

"Restaurants in other communities have seen success with the program," Munoz said. "Guests can pay in advance for a breakfast and lunch while signing a card and leaving an inspiring message."

Customers can feed it forward with a to-go box that includes a sub sandwich, a side and a drink, a Sunday Brunch Buffet plate or any other type of meal.

For instance, a person identified only as Jessi paid for a breakfast platter with coffee, encouraging an unknown hungry recipient to "never give up."

A full-time chiropractor as well as a restaurateur, Munoz had often thought about opening a downtown deli that could transition from a place for specialty omelets and coffee in the morning and soups, salads and sandwiches at noon.

Since opening, the Brightside Omelet (filled with bacon, tomatoes and smothered in cheese and topped with avocado) and the Grizzly Omelet (loaded with lots of ham, bacon, sausage and cheese) are tops with the A.M. crowd.