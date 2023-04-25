SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Farmers Market will hold its final organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Gleeson Room at the Main Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St.

The organizational meeting are meant to update existing vendors while allowing prospective vendors to introduce themselves.

The meeting is open to all interested vendors and the general public.

Buy Fresh Buy Local -- Siouxland, Inc. (BFBL-S) is the nonprofit operator of the Sioux City Farmers Market. It will again be located on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday from May 3 to Oct. 28.

Vendor regulations and applications are available on the Sioux City Farmers Market website.