Sioux City food truck Big Papa adds big flavors and big portions to comfort food favorites
SIOUX CITY -- Kenny Crampton is pretty savvy when it comes to branding.

Not only does the veteran chef have "Big Papa" tattooed on his lower lip, but this nickname is also emblazoned on the side of his food truck.

"I've been called 'Big Papa' since I was in my 20s," the now 47-year-old Crampton explained outside his eye-catching, black-and-red food truck. "Guess it made sense that I'd called my business Big Papa's Grub on the Run."

Indeed, Big Papa's Grub on the Run logo consists of a knife, a spatula and a carving fork peeking behind a chef's toque.

Big Papa's Grub on the Run

Customers order food from Brooke Campbell from Big Papa's Grub on the Run. A truck run by Chef Kenny Crampton, Big Papa's Grub on the Run served made-to-order meals at locations like The Filling Station and Singing Hills Super Wash in Sioux City, as well as Total Motors in Le Mars, among other locations.

All of these are tools of the trade for Crampton, a Toledo, Ohio, native who began working in restaurants as a teenager before becoming an assistant to the personal chef for NBA legend LeBron James.

Since moving to Sioux City seven years ago, he has been putting an imaginative spin on All-American comfort food at such eateries as The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, Castle Pub & Grill and Townhouse Pizza & Lounge. 

Yet it was always Crampton's dream to be his own boss.

Along with business partners Brad and Dedra Nelson, he officially opened Big Papa's Grub on the Run shortly after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave the OK for takeout food businesses to resume service.

"It probably wasn't the best timing to establish a food business shortly after COVID-19 but it hasn't been an issue for us," Crampton explained.

In fact, Big Papa's Grub on the Run has been drawing large lines whenever its restaurant-on-wheels is parked at The Filling Station (1808 Lewis Blvd., Sioux City); Singing Hills Super Wash (4502 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City); Total Motors (801 Hawkeye Ave. S.W., Le Mars), among other regular spots.

Big Papa's Grub on the Run

Kenny Crampton cooks a lamb gyro as he and cook Travis Anderson work a lunch service in Crampton's food truck, Big Papa's Grub on the Run. Chef and food truck owner Kenny Crampton has worked at several Sioux City restaurants and now cooks out of his truck throughout the week at various locations.

So what have Big Papa's patrons been hankering for? Great grub served in generous portions.

For instance, you can't go wrong with a ginormous gyro, served with a choice of chicken or lamb, blanketed with a heaping helping of lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a zesty cucumber sauce. However, the Philly Smoked Sausage, with onions, green peppers and a slice of Swiss, sure looks inviting. 

But be sure to get Big Papa's signature Grub Balls, which are chicken tenders that are dusted in flours before being bathed in a sauce of your own choice.

All of the above are made to order by Crampton, sous chef Travis Anderson and assistant Brooke Campbell, who have dubbed themselves "Two Dudes and a Dame."

Which is fine by Campbell, who enjoys working with her colleagues.

"Travis and Kenny have been working with each other at various restaurants over the years," she said. "They know each other so well that they can anticipate the other person's move. That's important when you work in a food truck."

However, the best thing about food trucks is the special rapport they have with its customers.

Big Papa's Grub on the Run

Chef Kenny Crampton talks Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his food truck, Big Papa's Grub on the Run. A Toledo, Ohio native, Crampton has worked as a chef at such Sioux City eateries as The Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, Castle Pub & Grill and Townhouse Pizza & Lounge.

Jason Leaver, of Sioux City, has already become a Big Papa regular. 

"I'll see when they're going to be at on Facebook," he said. "If I'm nearby, I'll stop by. When you only have a half-hour lunch break, you want your food fast. Kenny's food always tastes great."

Plus Crampton is always adding new things to his menu. What's on the drawing board? A loaded Po-Boy, which consists of Big Papa's Grub Ball topped with creamy Cole Slaw.

A few minutes past 11 a.m. on a Wednesday, there is already a line forming outside of the Big Papa food truck and Crampton can't help but smile.

"I wasn't born in Sioux City but it has always felt like home to me," he said. "Being able to own a food truck in my my adopted hometown is like having all of my dreams come true."

If you go

WHAT: Big Papa's Grub on the Go

TYPE OF CUISINE: Ribs, wings, fajitas, gyros, grub balls with sides and an assortment of sauces

WHERE ARE THEY AT: Since Big Papa's Grub on the Go is literally a restaurant on the go, go to Facebook.com/bigpapasgrub to see where they'll be parked on any given day.   

Satisfy your cravings

