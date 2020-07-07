Sioux City food truck Big Papa adds big flavors and big portions to comfort food favorites

"It probably wasn't the best timing to establish a food business shortly after COVID-19 but it hasn't been an issue for us," Crampton explained.

In fact, Big Papa's Grub on the Run has been drawing large lines whenever its restaurant-on-wheels is parked at The Filling Station (1808 Lewis Blvd., Sioux City); Singing Hills Super Wash (4502 Singing Hills Blvd., Sioux City); Total Motors (801 Hawkeye Ave. S.W., Le Mars), among other regular spots.

So what have Big Papa's patrons been hankering for? Great grub served in generous portions.

For instance, you can't go wrong with a ginormous gyro, served with a choice of chicken or lamb, blanketed with a heaping helping of lettuce, tomatoes, onions and a zesty cucumber sauce. However, the Philly Smoked Sausage, with onions, green peppers and a slice of Swiss, sure looks inviting.

But be sure to get Big Papa's signature Grub Balls, which are chicken tenders that are dusted in flours before being bathed in a sauce of your own choice.

All of the above are made to order by Crampton, sous chef Travis Anderson and assistant Brooke Campbell, who have dubbed themselves "Two Dudes and a Dame."

Which is fine by Campbell, who enjoys working with her colleagues.