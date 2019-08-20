Customers line up at food trucks during Food Truck Fridays, held weekly at Seventh and Pearl Streets in downtown Sioux City. Currently in its fourth year, Food Truck Fridays will finish its summer season form 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Dashel Wren, 7, of Sioux City and his mother, Kirsten, eat lunch amid landscape stones during Food Truck Fridays, held in Pearl Street Park at the intersection of Seventh and Pearl streets. Each week, as many as a dozen local and regional food trucks serve a variety of foods for lunch.
Food trucks line Pearl Street Park during Food Truck Fridays. A summertime mainstay in downtown Sioux City, Food Truck Fridays will finish its fourth season with a full slate of mobile lunch wagon as well as a music provided by prominent jazz musician Justin Kisor.
According to mom Elissa Meylor, Food Truck Fridays is terrific for families with finicky kids.
"There are plenty of choices," she said. "You can always get what you want."
For the past four summers, local and regional trucks have been serving up everything from barbecue to Mexican, sweet treats to savory sandwiches, carnival fare to healthy lunch bowl meals from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Friday.
This Friday will mark the final Food Truck Friday of the season and, according to Sam Burrish, one of the volunteer organizers, it has been a banner year for the popular event.
In addition to weekly appearances at Food Truck Fridays, the colorful Sticky Rice Express truck can be seen in the parking lots of various home improvement stores, around the Sioux City Public Museum as well as near the Blue Bunny Ice Cream plant in Le Mars, Iowa.
Mallory Schroeder is happy that the Sticky Rice Express sisters have hustle to spare.
"Oh, I love Sticky Rice Express plus I love Robles Taqueria (an on-the-go eatery specializing in south-of-the-border tacos, tortas and burritos)," the 12-year-old Sioux City girl said. "They're both new (to Food Truck Fridays) this year."
On the other hand, mom Deb Schroeder is partisan to the potatoes served up at Fries on the Fly, which serves kicked-up fries, nachos and choripapas (fries topped with a blanket of white queso and Mexican chorizo).
"We like trying new things," Deb Schroeder said, adding that she and Mallory come to Food Truck Fridays as often as possible. "This is a lot of fun for us because the food's good and so is the atmosphere."
Indeed, Mallory Schroeder said Food Truck Fridays is always one of the highlights of the summer.
"My mom and I usually come out here with some of my friends," the East Middle School seventh-grader said. "It's hard to believe that summer's nearly over."
However, Burrish promises Food Truck Fridays will end on a high note ... literally.
In addition to a full lineup of food trucks, Sioux City-based jazz trumpeter Justin Kisor will be providing a musical soundtrack this week, suitable for noontime noshing.
Which is fine by Burrish, who said Food Truck Fridays is more than just food. It's also about creating an experience.
"Food Truck Fridays is a quality-of-life project that promotes food culture, entrepreneurship and the downtown district," he said. "It allows more people to enjoy downtown in the summertime."
