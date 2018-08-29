Closing the literacy gap

There is a correlation between at-home hunger and literacy deficiencies.

That's why the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is partnering with area restaurants during a special "Dine with Us" fundraiser, between 5 to 10 p.m., Sept. 5.

Around 30 percent of all food sales will be going towards lunch debt for Sioux City Community School District students.

For a listing of participating restaurants, go to www.scpsf.org, the Sioux City Public School Foundation's website.