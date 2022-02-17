Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite dessert after a seven-year wait

Taco Bell is bringing back a fan-favorite frozen dessert.

The Klondike Choco Taco will be added to menus at 20 Taco Bell locations in Los Angeles and Milwaukee. The sweet treat features a waffle cone that's shaped like a taco, filled with fudge-swirled vanilla ice cream and topped with a crunchy and nutty chocolate topping.

The $2.99 dessert goes on sale Thursday and will be available for a limited time while supplies last. Taco Bell said in a press release that the treat is a test, hinting at the possibility it could expand nationwide.

The Choco Taco was pulled from menus in 2015 much to fans' chagrin. However, devoted eaters can still find them in some convenience or grocery stores, but they're not as readily available compared to the traditional Klondike bar.

Both brands are hitting milestones this year, with Klondike turning 100 years old and Taco Bell reaching 60 years old. Klondike said in the press release it's celebrating by bringing its products to customers in "new and unexpected places." Taco Bell said the collaboration during its anniversary year was "special."

Fast-food chains are constantly competing for customers' dollars and attention, and specialty offerings are a way to try to cut through the noise. Taco Bell, in particular, regularly experiments with its menu adding limited-time offers to gauge customer interest.

The results are working. Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, said same-store sales jumped 8% in its most recent quarter.

