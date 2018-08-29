Smart snack

APPLE PIE FRUIT LEATHER

These flavorful strips taste just like apple pie. While the cook time might seem long, the prep is minimal. Plus, you can make them over a weekend and enjoy them as a snack all week long.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups peeled, chopped apples

½ cup water

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom (or use more nutmeg or cinnamon)

DIRECTIONS

Wash, peel and chop apples. Place apples in a medium saucepan over medium heat and cover with water. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until apples are soft.

Add in sugar and spices and let cook an extra 5 minutes until gooey and reduced. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

Place apple mixture into a blender and puree until smooth and no chunks remain. If you have an immersion blender, you can do this right in the saucepan.

Preheat oven to 170 degrees F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick baking mat. Use a spatula to spread the apple mixture into as thin and even a layer as possible. Or, place a second piece of parchment paper on top of the apple mixture and press gently to carefully spread it. Unlike with cookies, the mixture will not spread when baking, so any thinner or thicker spots will cook unevenly.

Place in oven and cook for 3½ to 4 hours. The leather should be tacky but not wet. Remove from oven and let rest for at least 2 hours.

Remove and slice into strips. Enjoy as is or wrap in wax paper for storage.

Source: Eatright.org