SIOUX CITY -- Nisa Salmen, a 2017 Morningside College biology graduate with an interest in neuroscience, has traded in her beakers and microscopes for blenders and cappuccino makers.
"I've worked as a barista and as a baker," she explained. "Owning a business that serves coffee and that will eventually serve food has been a passion of mine."
Since March 2018, Salmen has owned Hardline Coffee Co., a coffee shop that first gained prominence at this season's Sioux City Farmers Market.
The business recently moved into a more permanent location at 611 Fifth St.
"I looked at plenty of properties but this one was ideal," Salmen said, inside a space that is west of both Jackson Street Brewing and Park Avenue Tattoo. "You couldn't have more eclectic neighbors than a craft brew pub and a tattoo parlor."
Another advantage is Hardline's proximity to both downtown offices in addition to the Sioux City Community School District's Career Academy.
"When I look out my window, I see so many high school kids," Salmen said. "I'd love for them to come to my shop for coffee."
Students and other kinds of canny caffeine fanatics represent a natural customer base for Hardline, which Salmen describes as a "third wave" coffee company.
The third wave of coffee is a movement that considers coffee to be an artisinal product, like wine, as opposed to the stuff you pick up in cans in grocery store aisles.
"It is important to be involved at all stages of coffee production, from the growing, harvesting and production stage to the roasting and brewing stage," Salmen explained. "When we roast coffee on our premises, it's very similar to a craft beer brewer creating a new batch of beer."
Ah, now the scientific side of Salmen's personality is coming through.
"This is why the shop is called Hardline," she said. "We take a 'hard line' when it comes to product quality, business practices and adherence to vegan or vegetarian principles."
That is why Salmen, a vegetarian, purchases products from Omaha-based Amateur Coffee Co., a specialty roaster and vegan coffee parlor with a line of coffee that respects people's health, the planet and the rights of animals.
Which isn't to say Salmen is completely tied into the science of coffee. Nope, she wants to produce product that also tastes good.
"There is nothing better than a steaming-hot Americano first thing in the morning or, even, late at night," she said. "It warms you up like nothing else."
This is why Salmen wanted to open up her own shop.
Salmen, a former manager at the Stone Bru Organic Coffee Shop, also envisioned Hardline as a business that will welcome visual artists with plenty of display space in addition to performance artists desiring a place to perform.
Plus she wanted it to be a place for quality coffees, lattes, cappuccino and espresso.
So, what about Salmen's interest in neuroscience?
"Who knows? I'll still have time for that in the future," she said with smile.