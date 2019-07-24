LOS ANGELES — Key lime pie is typically a collection of convenience foods: canned condensed milk, bottled lime juice, premade graham cracker crust. That’s why chef Nicole Rucker didn’t intend to serve it at Fiona, her Fairfax bakery and restaurant.
She originally created her take on Key lime pie for Bludso’s Bar & Que three years ago, which “felt appropriate” for the casual barbecue joint. But when she opened Fiona last year, she decided to focus on fruit pies made with from-scratch crusts; the Key lime pie was left off the menu.
And then Thanksgiving hit. Fiona sold out of pies and vendors were no longer delivering ingredients. Rucker remembered her Key lime pie and told her team, “Go get the graham crackers.”
Rucker turned to that pie because it is fast, easy and doesn’t require fresh ingredients, aside from limes. It quickly became the restaurant’s signature item. “This pie is irony at its finest,” Rucker said. “I thought this pie was so cheap and tacky, but sometimes you don’t know what’s best for yourself.”
Rucker had never tasted a Key lime pie before she created her own, but she nailed it. The crust — made with store-bought graham crackers — hits the perfect balance of salty, buttery and sweet. The floral and tart notes of limes lace the sweet filling, which is balanced by sour cream in the unsweetened whipped cream topping.